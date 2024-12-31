Brunch meditation in Westville this New Year's Day
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Gather your thoughts and aspirations and get clear about them at a Meditate and Brunch at the Kadampa Meditation Centre in Westville.
If you are looking for something to do this New Year's Day that is centred on peace and a fresh start to 2025, then here's something for you.
"A fresh start to the year with a talk by Buddhist monk, Gen Jampel and guided meditation, a delicious brunch followed by Prayers for World Peace. In the talk, you’ll learn how cherishing others is the best solution to your daily problems and the cause of all your future happiness. You’ll also be guided to understand how without inner peace, outer peace is impossible, but with inner peace, it is inevitable!
"Such a meaningful start to the year, can only bring good results for ourselves and others. Come along and see how wonderful it feels to start the year fresh, invigorated and having made a meaningful contribution to the well-being of the people of this troubled world."
The event will take place at the Kadampa Meditation Centre in Westville and will run from 09:30 to 13:30 on 1 January 2025.
The Meditate in Durban website shared a bit about the speaker, Gen Jampel.
"As the Resident Teacher at Kadampa Meditation Centre Durban, Gen Jampel takes joy in helping us discover the innate potential for freedom and peace we carry in our hearts – even in difficult times. An ordained Buddhist monk, he has been practicing Kadampa Buddhism for many years and elucidates the life-changing wisdom of meditation through the lens of everyday life. Loved for his uplifting example and playful humor, he is a relatable teacher and reliable friend to the community."
The tickets are as follows:
REGULAR PRICE
- Non-member | R380
- General Membership | R300
- Foundation Membership | R190
- Gold Membership | R150
You can book your tickets on the Meditate in Durban website.
Image Courtesy of iStock
