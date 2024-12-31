Brunch meditation in Westville this New Year's Day

If you are looking for something to do this New Year's Day that is centred on peace and a fresh start to 2025, then here's something for you.

"A fresh start to the year with a talk by Buddhist monk, Gen Jampel and guided meditation, a delicious brunch followed by Prayers for World Peace. In the talk, you’ll learn how cherishing others is the best solution to your daily problems and the cause of all your future happiness. You’ll also be guided to understand how without inner peace, outer peace is impossible, but with inner peace, it is inevitable!

"Such a meaningful start to the year, can only bring good results for ourselves and others. Come along and see how wonderful it feels to start the year fresh, invigorated and having made a meaningful contribution to the well-being of the people of this troubled world."