Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

If you're in the mood for belly aches and uncontrollable laughter, this one is for you...

Barry Hilton and Rory Petzer pose together before a Comedy Show
Barry Hilton and Rory Petzer pose together before a Comedy Show/Supplied

Barry Hilton and Rory Petzer are gearing up for an unforgettable evening of fun and laughter this December 2024. 

Join one of South Africa's most loved comedians, Barry Hilton, at the Mount Edgecombe Country Club Estate on December 18, 2024, for a night of top-class comedy. 

Expect nothing less than his A game, as 'The Cousin' delivers his trademark witty humour and charismatic storytelling, woven with classic South African references. The night will also feature our very own Rory Petzer as support.

Comedy show poster with Rory Petzer for December
Comedy show poster with Rory Petzer for December/Supplied

Event details are as follows: 

  • Date: 18 December 2024
  • Time: 19h00 
  • Venue: Sandpiper Room, Mount Edgecombe Country Club, Golf Course Drive, Mount Edgecombe
  • Ticket prices: R200 – R250 

Tickets are available from Webtickets.co.za.

Image Supplied 

