Barry Hilton and Rory Petzer are gearing up for an unforgettable evening of fun and laughter this December 2024.

Join one of South Africa's most loved comedians, Barry Hilton, at the Mount Edgecombe Country Club Estate on December 18, 2024, for a night of top-class comedy.

Expect nothing less than his A game, as 'The Cousin' delivers his trademark witty humour and charismatic storytelling, woven with classic South African references. The night will also feature our very own Rory Petzer as support.