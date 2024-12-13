Barry Hilton at the Mount Edgecombe Country Club Estate
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
If you're in the mood for belly aches and uncontrollable laughter, this one is for you...
Barry Hilton and Rory Petzer are gearing up for an unforgettable evening of fun and laughter this December 2024.
Join one of South Africa's most loved comedians, Barry Hilton, at the Mount Edgecombe Country Club Estate on December 18, 2024, for a night of top-class comedy.
Expect nothing less than his A game, as 'The Cousin' delivers his trademark witty humour and charismatic storytelling, woven with classic South African references. The night will also feature our very own Rory Petzer as support.
Event details are as follows:
- Date: 18 December 2024
- Time: 19h00
- Venue: Sandpiper Room, Mount Edgecombe Country Club, Golf Course Drive, Mount Edgecombe
- Ticket prices: R200 – R250
Tickets are available from Webtickets.co.za.
Image Supplied
