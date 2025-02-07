All aboard the Umgeni Steam Railway train this February
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
It's choo-choo time! Take a ride on the Inchanga Steam Railway train this February.
The Umgeni Steam Railway is back in action, offering a scenic 75-minute return trip from Inchanga Railway Station to Botha's Hill on February 23, 2025.
With ongoing railway repairs, all departures will take place from Inchanga. Families can also visit the Inchanga Craft Market at the Inchange Railway Station, which is open whenever the train runs. Here, you can browse arts and craft stalls, or enjoy a variety of food and drink options.
According to an Instagram post, "The 75-minute train ride meanders along the rolling hills of Natal, through one of the oldest operating tunnels in South Africa, with the sights of the Valley of 1000 Hills in the distance, before turning around at Botha's Hill for the return to Inchanga."
Kids will love exploring the Inchanga Railway Museum, located in the historic Old Station Master's House. Plus, little train enthusiasts can spot Thomas & Friends on display in the Modeller's Shed.
For those wanting to relax, the picnic area near the market at Inchanga Railway Station offers tables and chairs. However, keep in mind that food, drinks, and pets are not allowed on the train.
Ticket prices are as follows:
Adults: R230 per person
Pensioners (60 years +): R180 per person
Children (2 years to 12 years): R180 per person
Children under the age of 2 years ride for free.
Visit www.umgenisteamrailway.com to book your tickets.
