All aboard the Umgeni Steam Railway train this February

The Umgeni Steam Railway is back in action, offering a scenic 75-minute return trip from Inchanga Railway Station to Botha's Hill on February 23, 2025.

With ongoing railway repairs, all departures will take place from Inchanga. Families can also visit the Inchanga Craft Market at the Inchange Railway Station, which is open whenever the train runs. Here, you can browse arts and craft stalls, or enjoy a variety of food and drink options.

According to an Instagram post, "The 75-minute train ride meanders along the rolling hills of Natal, through one of the oldest operating tunnels in South Africa, with the sights of the Valley of 1000 Hills in the distance, before turning around at Botha's Hill for the return to Inchanga."

