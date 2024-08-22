The 2024 Sunday Tribune Great Outdoors Expo comes to Durban

This is an excellent event for those who love the outdoors and will be catering to the entire family...

This is an excellent event for those who love the outdoors and will be catering to the entire family...

If you are an outdoor buff, we have just the event for you. The 2024 Sunday Tribune Great Outdoors Expo, which will be held at the Durban Exhibition Centre on 31 August and 1 September 2024, promises an exciting weekend for adventure enthusiasts.

"The Great Outdoors Expo serves as a platform for exhibitors to showcase their products, services, and innovations to a diverse audience of outdoor enthusiasts. Whether you specialise in vehicles, boats, tyres, tents, camping gear, hiking equipment, fishing tackle, or outdoor apparel, the Expo provides an unparalleled opportunity to connect with your target market."

This vibrant adventure show will showcase the latest in trailers, outdoor gear, camping equipment, and travel destinations, attracting nature lovers and thrill-seekers alike. Over 150 exhibitors will be present, and attendees can experience the 4x4 track and enjoy live demonstrations of cutting-edge products. There will also be live music and freestyle MX jumping. The best part is that there is a free kids area as well as an opportunity to experience what it’s like to fly a drone. The Great Outdoors Expo is like a candy store for campers, hikers, and those who just love the outdoors. It is the ideal family outing with something for every member of your tribe. Get ready to go on an adventure this month-end and get your tickets online. For tickets and more information, go to www.goexpo.co.za Public gate tickets are as follows: Online - Adults - R100

Students and pensioners - R60

Kids 6 years and under enter for free

Check out some scenes from last year's expo - courtesy of YouTube.



Image Courtesy of Instagram