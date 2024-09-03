What's so special about Ladysmith? Here's five things...
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Doesn't it bug you when people do the same things all the time? Come on, take a sho't left to uMnambithi.
Doesn't it bug you when people do the same things all the time? Come on, take a sho't left to uMnambithi.
Some might say that Ladysmith/uMnambithi is not for city slickers, but we disagree. It has charm and small-town appeal for holiday seekers looking for calm.
We found five things to do in the town of uMnambithi, each dedicated to the diverse personalities of South Africans.
Nambiti Game Reserve
This majestic game reserve is home to the notorious Big Five and offers guests safari tours, during which they can see elephants, leopards, and rhinos. Guests can also stay at the beautiful lodges located on the reserve.
Find out more about the reserve on their website: Nambiti Private Game Reserve
Spion Kop Battlefield
If you are a history buff, then this is for you. The battlefield's history dates back over a century, from January 24th, 1900. "Spion Kop was the scene of a bloody and futile battle fought between South Africans and British forces during the South African War, 1899 to 1902."
There is also Spion Kop Lodge that is located on the Battlefields route and offers an experience for tourists.
Read more: It's time to visit Premier Resort Cutty Sark
Statue of Mahatma Gandhi
Another piece of history is marked at the Lord Vishnu Temple in Ladysmith.
"The legendary Mahatma Gandhi, among many other things, served with General Buller's relief forces after the Siege of Ladysmith. He also trained 1100 Indians who participated in the battle. In 1993, the Hindu community paid tribute to Gandhi's work by building his statue at the Lord Vishnu Temple. Visitors must arrange with the caretaker beforehand to view the statue." (Safari Now)
The Ladysmith Golf Course
If you're a golfer, this 18-hole course is the ideal destination for you during your visit to the old town of Ladysmith.
It boasts a clubhouse, a bar, and a restaurant and is open daily.
The Siege Museum
This family-friendly museum is a must-see, and it offers guided tours.
"As you venture through the historic streets, you’ll be drawn to a place that holds the key to a tumultuous period in South Africa’s history, the Siege Museum. Acclaimed as one of the best Anglo-Boer War museums in the country, this extraordinary institution promises an enchanting journey for history enthusiasts and curious travellers alike." (Museum Explorer)
Warning: This article may or may not include a
clue to bugged...
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of Facebook
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
South African brand joins the real-life mannequin trend
What would you do if you saw real people in the retail windows at the mall?Stacey & J Sbu 7 minutes ago
-
Little boy stressed that his haircut would turn out like his dad's
His father is bald...Danny Guselli 2 hours ago