What's so special about Ladysmith? Here's five things...

Some might say that Ladysmith/uMnambithi is not for city slickers, but we disagree. It has charm and small-town appeal for holiday seekers looking for calm.

We found five things to do in the town of uMnambithi, each dedicated to the diverse personalities of South Africans.

This majestic game reserve is home to the notorious Big Five and offers guests safari tours, during which they can see elephants, leopards, and rhinos. Guests can also stay at the beautiful lodges located on the reserve.

Find out more about the reserve on their website: Nambiti Private Game Reserve

If you are a history buff, then this is for you. The battlefield's history dates back over a century, from January 24th, 1900. "Spion Kop was the scene of a bloody and futile battle fought between South Africans and British forces during the South African War, 1899 to 1902."

There is also Spion Kop Lodge that is located on the Battlefields route and offers an experience for tourists.