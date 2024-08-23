It's time to visit Premier Resort Cutty Sark
Updated | By Poelano Malema
Visit one of KZN's finest resorts where comfort and tranquility meet - the Premier Resort Cutty Sark.
Visit one of KZN's finest resorts where comfort and tranquility meet - the Premier Resort Cutty Sark.
KwaZulu-Natal is one of SA's most-loved holiday destinations.
It is also home to one of the finest resorts in the country, the Premier Resort Cutty Sark, which is located in Scottburgh.
This resort is a must-visit resort for those who love comfort and tranquility.
It is not only ideal for relaxation, but has several fun activities that are sure to impress guests.
Below are some of the activities and amenities on offer when you visit Cutty Sark.
READ: A local solo exhibition at the KZNSA Park Gallery
- Outdoor pool
- Children's playground
- Sun terrace
- On-site bar
- Direct beach access
- Restaurant
- Golf course
- Horse riding
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
More From Jacaranda FM
Image courtesy of iStock/ @Jovanmandic
Show's Stories
-
Couple expecting a baby find out they are half siblings
Life is all about perspective... even at the worst times, if you can fin...Stacey & J Sbu 6 hours ago
-
Would you try this 24-carat gold kulfi ice-cream?
We are uncertain how this might taste; it sounds more bougie than tasty...Danny Guselli 7 hours ago