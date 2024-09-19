Le Petit Playhouse: A transportive experience for your little ones
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
It was a chilled Sunday morning, and we decided to do something different.
I visited the Kensington Boulevard Shopping Centre on Adelaide Tambo Drive in Durban North a week ago and noticed a playhouse called, Le Petit Playhouse.
"Le Petit Playhouse is a charming role-play village designed to inspire children to engage in purposeful play."
The idea behind Le Petit Playhouse is to help kids explore "the pure and simple wonder of imagination". This particular venue is one of five and is nestled on the first floor of the Kensington Boulevard Shopping Centre.
"It has been carefully created for children to learn through play, which is crucial to their development. Our mascot puppets show playfulness and are beloved for their heartwarming personalities.
"Le Petit Playhouse is filled with charm in every last detail. It includes beautiful dress-up clothes, accessories, and props to ensure cherished memories are created and shared with family and friends."
The roleplay areas are concentrated on items that these professionals would use, for instance, there was a cafe that had wooden food items that could be served to customers, a travel agent section, a woodworking workshop, a grocery store, and more.
The aim to keep the kids engaged was achieved, and I found my son very involved in each activity. You could say this was what I envisaged as a kid, except it was all 'play-play', in other words, imaginary.
There is a small coffee shop inside for the parents or adults accompanying the kids. They have a small menu of items, and the coffee was great.
Watch a short snippet from Instagram below:
Peak play times are during the weekend, so it is best to book ahead, but they do accommodate walk-ins. The price is R160 for two hours of play, which also includes a puppet show.
The suggested age group is toddlers to eight years.
- Saturday: 9am – 11am, 11:30am – 1:30pm and 2pm – 4pm
- Sunday: 9am – 11am, 11:30am – 1:30pm and 2pm – 4pm
- Public Holidays: 9am – 11am, 11:30am – 1:30pm and then 2pm – 4pm
This is a great place to take the kids during the upcoming school holidays, it's best to contact them if you have any further questions.
54 Adelaide Tambo Drive,
Shop 15 Kensington Boulevard, First Level
Durban North, Kwazulu Natal
Contact: +27 67 331 9780
Email: [email protected]
Image Courtesy of Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
