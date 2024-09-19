Le Petit Playhouse: A transportive experience for your little ones

It was a chilled Sunday morning, and we decided to do something different.

I visited the Kensington Boulevard Shopping Centre on Adelaide Tambo Drive in Durban North a week ago and noticed a playhouse called, Le Petit Playhouse.

"Le Petit Playhouse is a charming role-play village designed to inspire children to engage in purposeful play."

The idea behind Le Petit Playhouse is to help kids explore "the pure and simple wonder of imagination". This particular venue is one of five and is nestled on the first floor of the Kensington Boulevard Shopping Centre.

"It has been carefully created for children to learn through play, which is crucial to their development. Our mascot puppets show playfulness and are beloved for their heartwarming personalities.

"Le Petit Playhouse is filled with charm in every last detail. It includes beautiful dress-up clothes, accessories, and props to ensure cherished memories are created and shared with family and friends."