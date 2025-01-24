Flea market frenzy: Here are KZN's hidden gems
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Who's ready for a flea market adventure? We’ve found the best of KZN's hidden gems, from vintage goodies to handmade heaven and delicious eats!
Ah, the thrill of the hunt! If you're anything like us, you love scouring flea markets for unique treasures, sampling local delicacies, and soaking up the vibrant atmosphere.
KwaZulu-Natal is a treasure trove of fantastic flea markets, each with its own special charm.
Northglen News recently shared an array of activities to do in KZN, including a few well-known markets.
Saturday Vibes: Musgrave Market
Get ready to indulge in a treasure trove of creativity, community, and fun! The iconic Musgrave Market in Berea is a Saturday staple.
With its eclectic mix of music, food, clothing and shopping stalls, you'll find something to tantalise every sense. Plus, the kids will love the activities on offer.
One-of-a-Kind: I Heart Market
For a truly one-of-a-kind experience, head to the I Heart Market at Northlands Primary School.
This monthly market is a haven for local creatives, with unique wares, exciting activities and a dash of community spirit.
Fresh Picks: Umhlanga Farmers Market
The Umhlanga Farmers Market is a mid-week treat that offers fresh produce, artisanal bread and tasty baked goods.
Stock up on your favourite goodies and enjoy the lively atmosphere.
Sunday Funday: Golden Hours Family Market
On Sundays, the Golden Hours Family Market in Durban North is the place to be for home-cooked delights, ceramics, and kids' activities galore!
Bring the whole family and enjoy a day out in the sun.
Vintage Vibes: Durban Car Boot Fleamarket
For a blast from the past, visit the Durban Car Boot Fleamarket, a treasure trove of vintage goodies and second-hand steals.
You never know what hidden gems you might uncover.
Handmade Heaven: Hillcrest Country Market
And for a dose of handmade heaven, the Hillcrest Country Market is a must-visit, with its array of artisanal foods, crafts, and unique shopping experiences.
Come and indulge in the best of KZN's local talent.
Image courtesy of iStock
