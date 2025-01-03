 Visit Misugar on Florida Road for Chinese desserts & snacks
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

From snow ice to jelly bowls and more, explore an array of snacks and desserts at this Florida Road restaurant. 

A bowl of jelly and cream at a restaurant
A bowl of jelly and cream at a restaurant/Instagram Screenshot/misugarsa

There's always room for dessert, right?

If you love exploring new flavours and cultural cuisines, Misugar on Florida Road, Durban, should be at the top of your list.

This vibrant spot isn’t just known for its authentic Chinese desserts and snacks – it’s also an Instagram-worthy destination perfect for sharing moments with friends and family.

The menu offers a delightful variety, from refreshing snow ice and jelly bowls to textural treats that promise an international experience. 

Read more: Enjoy a 24-hour dining experience on Florida Road

Misugar serves up more than just desserts and snacks! Their menu also features bubble waffle wraps, sweet potato bites, sundaes, and even Korean fried chicken.

Check out the video – courtesy of TikTok – where a foodie shares her family's visit to this delightful spot.

@mishka_ismail @misugar @Misugar SA now on Florida Road [above cuptea] . They are certified Halal. . #misugar #floridaroad #durbannew #newindurban #chinesefood #tongsui #jellybowls #contentcreator #collab #hosted ♬ BIRDS OF A FEATHER sped up - Lilly 🎄

Read more: Three vegetarian eateries around Durban

The restaurant is Halaal certified, and its operating hours are:

Monday to Thursday: 10h00–21h00 

Friday to Sunday: 10h00–22h00

Address: 2six2 Building, 1st Floor, Florida Road, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal

For more information or to place an online order for delivery or collection, you can visit their website Misugar.co.za.

Image Courtesy of Instagram 

