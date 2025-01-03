Visit Misugar on Florida Road for Chinese desserts & snacks

There's always room for dessert, right?

If you love exploring new flavours and cultural cuisines, Misugar on Florida Road, Durban, should be at the top of your list.



This vibrant spot isn’t just known for its authentic Chinese desserts and snacks – it’s also an Instagram-worthy destination perfect for sharing moments with friends and family.

The menu offers a delightful variety, from refreshing snow ice and jelly bowls to textural treats that promise an international experience.