5 activities to do if you’re in or around Richards Bay

If you’re in the Richards Bay area and looking for something to do with (or without the kids), we’ve got some options for you.

KwaZulu-Natal is a rich and diverse province packed with activities – you just need to know where to look.

If you're in or around the northern coast, particularly near Richards Bay, you're in for a treat. From thrilling water sports to scenic outdoor adventures, there's something for everyone. In no particular order, here are five things to do in and around Richards Bay:

1. Portuguese on the Bay

Established in 2016, you'll find Portuguese on the Bay in the Tuzi Gazi Waterfront. This restaurant serves an array of Portuguese cuisine that you can enjoy with breathtaking views of the harbour. They also have a list of cocktails and a kiddies' play area.

Address: Shop 1 and 2, Esplanade Building, Tuzi Gazi Waterfront, Richards Bay Contact details: 035 788 0022

2. Mtunzini River and Beach Trails



If you’re an avid hiker, the 8.8km loop trail near Mtunzini (about an hour from Richard’s Bay) offers a scenic adventure. The trail typically takes around 1 hour and 48 minutes to complete. According to All Trails, it's the perfect spot not just for hiking but fishing and birding. Please note, however, this trail is not dog-friendly.

3. Dlinza Forest Aerial Boardwalk

If you’re up for a short one-hour drive to immerse yourself in nature, the Dlinza Forest Aerial Boardwalk is a must-visit! This 150m long walkway takes you high above the forest floor, offering a unique perspective of the lush surroundings. As you walk, you’ll enjoy breathtaking views of the local flora, fauna, and birdlife from a treetop vantage point. Don't miss the 20m high tower, which offers stunning views of the forest and surrounding countryside. For more information, email [email protected].



4. Porky's at The Lake This family-friendly restaurant has a diverse and large menu including seafood, steaks, sushi and wood-fired pizza. Porkys at the Lake also features a delicious selection of food for the little ones and a play area to keep them busy as they wait for their meals. Address: 17 Club Road, Meerensee, 3901, Richards Bay Contact details: 035 492 0220

5. Snorkelling at Cape Vidal



If you’re a lover of the ocean, this is the spot for you! You can see up to 65 different species of fish if you opt for guided snorkelling at Cape Vidal. You may even spot some turtles and crayfish. Click here for more details.

