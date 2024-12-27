Durban NYE: Beach bashes, soirees and more!

Who's ready to party?! Durban's got the hottest NYE events: beach bashes, glam soirees, and concerts with fireworks! Which one will you be at?

Who's ready to party?! Durban's got the hottest NYE events: beach bashes, glam soirees, and concerts with fireworks! Which one will you be at?

As the 31st of December approaches, it's time to get ready to paint the town red (and gold and silver!) as Durban brings the heat this New Year's Eve! Whether you're a beach bum, a party animal, or a sophisticated socialite, there's something for everyone in our sunny city.

Beach Parties Galore! Head to uShaka Beach for the Hunters Paradise Beach Club bash, where Karyendasoul will get you grooving on the dance floor. With over 1,500 square meters of party space, including lounges, dining areas, and a VIP section, this is the ultimate beach party! Or, join the Summerdaze NYE 2024 party at Beachwood Beach in Durban North. Top DJs and artists will keep you entertained from 4pm till the wee hours of 2025!

Hunter's paradise beach club / paradisebeachclub.co.za

Concerts and Fireworks For a night of non-stop music and merriment, head to the Fact Durban Rocks concert at Moses Mabhida Peoples Park. This epic event features the best of Mzansi music, dazzling midnight fireworks, and two electrifying stages. Plus, with over 100 meters of bars and food stalls, you'll be spoiled for choice!

Fact Durban Rocks NYE banner / Tickpro

Vintage Glamour Soiree For a more sophisticated celebration, join the vintage glamour-themed soirée at Butcher & Wine, Donna Modern Italian, or Saint Yves in Ballito and Salt Rock. Don your best 20s and 60s chic attire and get ready for a night of glamour, good food, drinks, and dancing!

ALSO READ: Ring in the New Year with a great cave escape