Durban NYE: Beach bashes, soirees and more!
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Who's ready to party?! Durban's got the hottest NYE events: beach bashes, glam soirees, and concerts with fireworks! Which one will you be at?
Who's ready to party?! Durban's got the hottest NYE events: beach bashes, glam soirees, and concerts with fireworks! Which one will you be at?
As the 31st of December approaches, it's time to get ready to paint the town red (and gold and silver!) as Durban brings the heat this New Year's Eve!
Whether you're a beach bum, a party animal, or a sophisticated socialite, there's something for everyone in our sunny city.
Beach Parties Galore!
Head to uShaka Beach for the Hunters Paradise Beach Club bash, where Karyendasoul will get you grooving on the dance floor. With over 1,500 square meters of party space, including lounges, dining areas, and a VIP section, this is the ultimate beach party!
Or, join the Summerdaze NYE 2024 party at Beachwood Beach in Durban North. Top DJs and artists will keep you entertained from 4pm till the wee hours of 2025!
Concerts and Fireworks
For a night of non-stop music and merriment, head to the Fact Durban Rocks concert at Moses Mabhida Peoples Park. This epic event features the best of Mzansi music, dazzling midnight fireworks, and two electrifying stages. Plus, with over 100 meters of bars and food stalls, you'll be spoiled for choice!
Vintage Glamour Soiree
For a more sophisticated celebration, join the vintage glamour-themed soirée at Butcher & Wine, Donna Modern Italian, or Saint Yves in Ballito and Salt Rock. Don your best 20s and 60s chic attire and get ready for a night of glamour, good food, drinks, and dancing!
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Main image courtesy of iStock
Show's Stories
-
Counterfeit goods flood SA's online market
Counterfeiters are exploiting unsuspecting customers on platforms like F...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago
-
What happens when you combine soccer and dance?
It's called Discofeet and it is considered a favourite amongst many...Danny Guselli 5 hours ago