Unwind after Christmas at the Durban Jazz Festival

Looking for the perfect way to relax after the festive frenzy?

The Durban Jazz Festival on December 26 is the ultimate option for smooth vibes, great music, and a laid-back atmosphere.

This festival offers a blend of Jazz and Afro-soul music that will soothe your soul and ignite your spirit. With two stages and two vibes, it promises an unforgettable experience for music lovers, whether you’re a die-hard jazz enthusiast or just looking to discover something new.

The Jazz Stage (Outdoor)

Experience the magic of live jazz under Durban’s sunny skies at the ICC Courtyard. With plenty of seating and lush green grass, it’s the perfect spot to spread out a blanket, bask in the warmth of Durban, and let the music transport you. This outdoor setup allows you to explore every corner of the festival and soak up the festive energy of Durban’s vibrant music scene.

The Soul Stage (Indoor)

Step inside the Durban ICC for a more intimate affair on the Soul Stage, where the audience is treated to a seated setup, delivering a relaxed yet exhilarating vibe. The cozy ambiance will allow you to connect deeply with the music and immerse yourself in the artistry of world-renowned jazz and soul musicians from across generations.