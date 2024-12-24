Unwind after Christmas at the Durban Jazz Festival
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Unwind and relax with smooth jazz at this year's Durban Jazz Festival on the 26th of December at the Durban ICC.
Unwind and relax with smooth jazz at this year's Durban Jazz Festival on the 26th of December at the Durban ICC.
Looking for the perfect way to relax after the festive frenzy?
The Durban Jazz Festival on December 26 is the ultimate option for smooth vibes, great music, and a laid-back atmosphere.
This festival offers a blend of Jazz and Afro-soul music that will soothe your soul and ignite your spirit. With two stages and two vibes, it promises an unforgettable experience for music lovers, whether you’re a die-hard jazz enthusiast or just looking to discover something new.
The
Jazz Stage (Outdoor)
Experience the magic of live jazz under Durban’s sunny skies at the ICC Courtyard. With plenty of seating and lush green grass, it’s the perfect spot to spread out a blanket, bask in the warmth of Durban, and let the music transport you. This outdoor setup allows you to explore every corner of the festival and soak up the festive energy of Durban’s vibrant music scene.
The
Soul Stage (Indoor)
Step inside the Durban ICC for a more intimate affair on the Soul Stage, where the audience is treated to a seated setup, delivering a relaxed yet exhilarating vibe. The cozy ambiance will allow you to connect deeply with the music and immerse yourself in the artistry of world-renowned jazz and soul musicians from across generations.
This isn’t just an event; it’s a celebration of local and national talent, showcasing the best of South Africa’s music scene, with artists like Shekhinah, Amanda Black, Nathi Mankayi, Naima Kay, Langa Mavuso, Judith Sephuma, and many more.
Whether you’re unwinding with the soothing rhythms of jazz or grooving to Afro-soul, the Durban Jazz Festival offers a memorable way to continue the holiday cheer.
Bring your friends, your family, and your love for great music, and make December 26 a day to remember. Relax. Recharge. Rediscover Jazz.
Get your tickets now at Webtickets and join the celebration of music, culture, and community at the Durban Jazz Festival 2024!
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your OpenView decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Main Image: Durban Jazz Festival / Facebook
Show's Stories
-
Tackling love: The real story behind the Sharksfest proposal
This rugby-loving couple's proposal story will melt your heart! Ruewel a...Stacey & J Sbu 4 hours ago
-
Stacey and J Sbu's 2024: Laughter, tears and lovely memories
From heartwarming milestones to hilarious antics, we're taking a trip do...Stacey & J Sbu 6 hours ago