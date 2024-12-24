 Unwind after Christmas at the Durban Jazz Festival
Unwind and relax with smooth jazz at this year's Durban Jazz Festival on the 26th of December at the Durban ICC.

Durban Jazz Fest 2024
Durban Jazz Festival / Facebook

Looking for the perfect way to relax after the festive frenzy? 

The Durban Jazz Festival on December 26 is the ultimate option for smooth vibes, great music, and a laid-back atmosphere.

This festival offers a blend of Jazz and Afro-soul music that will soothe your soul and ignite your spirit. With two stages and two vibes, it promises an unforgettable experience for music lovers, whether you’re a die-hard jazz enthusiast or just looking to discover something new.

The Jazz Stage (Outdoor)
Experience the magic of live jazz under Durban’s sunny skies at the ICC Courtyard. With plenty of seating and lush green grass, it’s the perfect spot to spread out a blanket, bask in the warmth of Durban, and let the music transport you. This outdoor setup allows you to explore every corner of the festival and soak up the festive energy of Durban’s vibrant music scene.

The Soul Stage (Indoor)
Step inside the Durban ICC for a more intimate affair on the Soul Stage, where the audience is treated to a seated setup, delivering a relaxed yet exhilarating vibe. The cozy ambiance will allow you to connect deeply with the music and immerse yourself in the artistry of world-renowned jazz and soul musicians from across generations.

This isn’t just an event; it’s a celebration of local and national talent, showcasing the best of South Africa’s music scene, with artists like Shekhinah, Amanda Black, Nathi Mankayi, Naima Kay, Langa Mavuso, Judith Sephuma, and many more.

Whether you’re unwinding with the soothing rhythms of jazz or grooving to Afro-soul, the Durban Jazz Festival offers a memorable way to continue the holiday cheer.

Bring your friends, your family, and your love for great music, and make December 26 a day to remember. Relax. Recharge. Rediscover Jazz.

Get your tickets now at Webtickets and join the celebration of music, culture, and community at the Durban Jazz Festival 2024!

