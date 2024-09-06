9th Avenue Waterside: The spot for amazing food
Updated | By Poelano Malema
Are you looking for a fine spot to dine? Then head to the 9th Avenue Waterside restaurant.
The restaurant prides itself in serving 'fresh seasonal cuisine, exquisitely presented, from modern interpretations of bistro classics to cutting edge'.
This is the restaurant that has received countless awards, including Best KZN Restaurant 2019 at the Restaurant Association South Africa Awards.
It also won the International Food & Wine Society KZN Restaurant of the Year award.
The menu has six sections: A La Carte, desserts, vegan, wine list, beer and cocktails, and cocktail lounge tapas.
It is located at 2 Maritime Pl, Harbour.
