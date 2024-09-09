Sting releases new romantic ballad

Get ready South Africa.... Sting is coming to the country in 2025!

The 72-year-old has released a new single titled, 'I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart)'.

The single is his first new song since his 2021 album, 'The Bridge'.

It was released on September 6.

According to a post on Instagram, the single was written by Sting and produced by Martin “Cherry Cherry Boom Boom” Kierszenbaum.

It has been described as a romantic ballad.

Beautiful songtitle,lovely song Sting and joy a new song from You!With your creator energies and big talent can born a whole new album too!

What a Lovely Romantic Ballad…You’re the King!! I hope everybody understands that Singles are released All The Time these days. You’ve been a bit busy for a whole album! As for me, I’ll take whatever creative parts of you I can get!😜🥳🥰 So Happy to see you back on the road where you belong. Sending Big Hugs with Lotsa Love.

READ: ABBA celebrates 50th anniversary with new release



Sting will also be coming to South Africa in March.

He announced on Instagram that he will be coming to SunBet Arena, Time Square in Pretoria on March 22.

After that he will head to Grand Arena, GrandWest in Cape Town on March 25.

Sting will be accompanied by band members Dominic Miller on guitar and Chris Maas on drums.

Tickets will go on sale from this Friday, 13 September.

See the announcement below.

READ: Bruce Springsteen denies rumours of farewell tour