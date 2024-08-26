Bruce Springsteen on farewell tour: "I ain't going anywhere"

Bruce Springsteen is not done with music yet.

The guitar hero has addressed rumours that he will be having a farewell tour.

Springsteen told his fans over the weekend while performing in Philadelphia that he is going nowhere.

"We've been around for 50 fu*kin' years, and we ain't quitting!" he told the crowd.

"We ain't doing no farewell tour bullsh*t!" said the 74-year-old.

"No farewell tour for the E Street Band! Farewell to what? A thousand people screaming your name? Get the hell out," he added.

"I ain't going anywhere!"

