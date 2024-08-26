Bruce Springsteen on farewell tour: "I ain't going anywhere"

Bruce Springsteen denies rumours of farewell tour
Bruce Springsteen has dismissed rumours that he will be having a farewell tour.
Bruce Springsteen is not done with music yet.
The guitar hero has addressed rumours that he will be having a farewell tour.
Springsteen told his fans over the weekend while performing in Philadelphia that he is going nowhere.
"We've been around for 50 fu*kin' years, and we ain't quitting!" he told the crowd.
"We ain't doing no farewell tour bullsh*t!" said the 74-year-old.
"No farewell tour for the E Street Band! Farewell to what? A thousand people screaming your name? Get the hell out," he added.
"I ain't going anywhere!"
In May, Springsteen announced that he had to postpone his show at the Orange Vélodrome in Marseille, France due to ill health.
"Due to vocal issues and under doctor's direction, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band's concert this evening at the Orange Vélodrome in Marseille, France, has been postponed to a later date," the announcement posted on Instagram stated.
The singer announced that the date for the next show would be revealed at a later stage.
"We thank you for your understanding and will keep you informed of the new date very soon. Show tickets will be valid for the new date and, for those who want, they will be eligible for reimbursement at point of purchase," read the statement.
“Following yesterday’s postponement in Marseille due to vocal issues, further examination and consulting has led doctors to determine that Bruce should not perform for the next ten days,” the statement said.
“With this in mind, additional postponements are required for Airport Letnany in Prague (originally scheduled for May 28) and San Siro Stadium in Milan (originally scheduled for June 1 and 3),” read the statement.
