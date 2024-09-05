ABBA celebrates 50th anniversary with new release

ABBA's big breakthrough came when it won Eurovision 1974 with ‘Waterloo’.

To mark the band's fifty-year anniversary, they are releasing a new box set, 'The Singles – The First Fifty Years', via Polar Music International.

The new release will be in 4xLP vinyl and double-CD formats.

Fans can look forward to old and new music in the box set. It has 38 songs. The songs range from the group’s 1972 debut single 'People Need Love' to 2022’s 'No Doubt About It'.

According to a press release, the set has four exciting new singles - 'Hasta Mañana’, ‘Angeleyes’ (a double A-side with ‘Voulez-Vous’ in some countries), ‘Lay All Your Love On Me’, and ‘When All Is Said And Done’.

The package also comes with an illustrated booklet with linernotes by Carl Magnus Palm.

It is set to be released on October 25.

