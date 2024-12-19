Elton John's 'Step Into Christmas' video gets an update

Elton John has shared a gift with his fans this festive season - a new music video for his 1973 song, 'Step Into Christmas'.

The 2024 visuals feature fellow Brit Cara Delevingne. In the video, the model and actress dresses up as Elton.

"Over 50 years after Elton’s performance, the 2024 'Step Into Christmas' video starring Cara Delevingne finds the video production team frantically trying to get the set ready for his arrival as they attempt to make it 'Christmassy enough'," a statement reads.

It features side-by-side clips of Elton playing the piano in 1973 and Cara doing the same in the present day.

"Despite the addition of balloons and confetti, chaos reigns as they wrangle an escaped turkey, fail to book a real reindeer and tackle a fan who storms the set, all whilst Cara brilliantly mirrors Elton’s choicest dance moves and iconic facial expressions from the original video."

Elton revealed how Cara ended up starring in the reimagined version of his music video.

"I saw Cara at Glastonbury last summer, and we talked about how much we’d love to work together if the right idea came up. She’s hilarious to spend time with, we both have quite a self-deprecating sense of humour," he said.

The perfect project came along, and the rest is history.

"When someone suggested the idea of her playing me in a riff on the 1973 'Step In o Christmas' video, I just thought it was the perfect opportunity. Thank God Cara thought the same, because it came out great," the 77-year-old added.