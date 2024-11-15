Dolly Parton's ‘Love Is Like a Butterfly' album turns 50

It's been fifty years since Dolly Parton released her critically acclaimed album, 'Love Is Like A Butterfly'. The legendary singer is celebrating the milestone by releasing a special anniversary edition of the album's lead single.

Taking to X (Twitter), Dolly shared a new cover for the 'Love Is Like A Butterfly' single.

"What a beautiful thing to celebrate 50 years of ‘Love Is Like a Butterfly!’ Listen now 🦋 https://dolly.lnk.to/DollyLILAB50," she captioned her post on X, which she shared on Thursday, 14 October.

The new cover features Dolly in a butterfly dress, which, according to the Dolly Parton Discography site, was designed by Steve Summers.

Below is the post.

