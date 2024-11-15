Dolly Parton's ‘Love Is Like a Butterfly' album turns 50
Dolly Parton is celebrating 50 years of her 'Love Is Like A Butterfly' album.
It's been fifty years since Dolly Parton released her critically acclaimed album, 'Love Is Like A Butterfly'. The legendary singer is celebrating the milestone by releasing a special anniversary edition of the album's lead single.
Taking to X (Twitter), Dolly shared a new cover for the 'Love Is Like A Butterfly' single.
"What a beautiful thing to celebrate 50 years of ‘Love Is Like a Butterfly!’ Listen now 🦋 https://dolly.lnk.to/DollyLILAB50," she captioned her post on X, which she shared on Thursday, 14 October.
The new cover features Dolly in a butterfly dress, which, according to the Dolly Parton Discography site, was designed by Steve Summers.
Below is the post.
Earlier this year, Dolly surprised her fans with new music to celebrate her 78th birthday. Dolly released the 'Rockstar Deluxe’ album.
Taking to social media, the legend announced: “Hey fans and friends, It’s my birthday so I’m going to give you a present!”
The deluxe album features four new songs and others that did not make it onto the 'Rockstar' album.
“I’m releasing four never-released songs for my birthday, to go with the 'Rockstar' album, and a few others that you may have heard before that were not on the album," she wrote on Instagram.
The new songs on the album include, 'Rockin’ It (Live)', 'Hit Me With Your Best Shot', 'Mama Never Said', 'Two Tickets To Paradise', 'Jolene (featuring Måneskin)', 'Stay Out Of My Bedroom', 'Bridge Over Troubled Water', 'The Entertainer', and 'Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)'.
Image courtesy of Instagram.
