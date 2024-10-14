So fetch! Crocs for dogs are officially a thing

Crocs for dogs are officially here, and pet owners worldwide can't wait to get their hands on a pair for their fur babies.

The footwear company is turning one of its most popular fan requests into a reality during Croctober. It has partnered with BarkBox to create matching Crocs for humans and their furry friends.

"The Pet Crocs will be available alongside matching Classic Lined Clogs for humans, allowing dogs and dog parents to coordinate their looks in lockstep. Both the pet and human iterations will feature a marbled pattern in two unique colourways—Green Slime and Pink Dragon Fruit," Crocs said.

Not only do the Pet Crocs look super cute, but they also glow in the dark! Like human Crocs, pet owners can personalise the shoes with dog Jibbitz charms.