Mayor Cyril Xaba shows his fun side on East Coast Breakfast

Darren, Sky, and Carmen had the opportunity to conduct a playful interview with Mayor Cyril Xaba who revealed his journey from Claremont to leading eThekwini. Hon. Mayor Xaba’s candid chat with East Coast Breakfast covered his personal and professional journey. Born and raised in Claremont, Mayor Xaba shared: "I went to UDW and then UND. And then after that, I became a member of the provincial legislature."

The Mayor has been married for about 25 years and has recently welcomed a grandchild into his family. When it comes to relaxing and unwinding, he enjoys spending time at his home in Claremont. “I now have a grandchild who keeps me busy, but in a different way. And I think it's exciting. It's a great deal. Generally, I like to be on my own at home in Claremont. I want a quieter life when I'm not with people. I feel that when I'm in the company of too many people, I'm still at work. So I prefer to withdraw and be on my own with my children,” he said.

Tackling more serious concerns, Mayor Xaba addressed eThekwini's ongoing billing system issues and the slow response to water leaks. "I've reintroduced what is known as a debt relief programme where if people who are in debt come forward, we write off their interest and we also give them a 15% reduction on their capital if they are able to pay within three months." He also highlighted efforts to upgrade the city's ageing infrastructure, which has been causing frequent water supply interruptions. He encouraged residents to download the city’s mobile app, as it allows for easy reporting of water and electricity issues. “Since we launched it, we have more than 117,000 people who have downloaded it. I'm actually promoting it. It's going to be a great revolution.”

As the festive season approaches, the Mayor emphasised that ensuring a steady water supply will be a priority. “There was a time when we did not do much to maintain our infrastructure. So now we’re not coping with the challenges that we get as a result of delayed maintenance.”

