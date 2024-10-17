Pat Lambie on East Coast Breakfast: A birthday, fan Q&A, and R5,000 prize
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
Pat Lambie celebrated his birthday on East Coast Breakfast, sharing rugby tips, life hacks, and awarding a lucky listener R5,000.
This morning was an exciting one as East Coast Breakfast welcomed none other than the legendary Pat Lambie.
The former Hollywoodbets Sharks player and an icon in South African rugby was in the studio to share life advice, celebrate his birthday, and engage with fans.
Sky Tshabalala kicked off the show by welcoming Lambie, who despite a hiccup with phone numbers, joined the show to much excitement. Listeners were eager to ask Lambie all sorts of questions and the segment turned into an engaging and lively exchange.
The show became a special affair when the team celebrated Lambie's birthday live on air as the team sang for the rugby legend before presenting him with a gift!
Listeners called in with various questions and Lambie was more than happy to assist. From solving printer connectivity issues to sharing his favourite method for poaching eggs, with a bit of humour and vinegar, Pat's down-to-earth persona shone through.
He also provided some off-beat yet thoughtful advice on matching tiles to blinds and tackling blocked drains.
The highlight was perhaps the Pat’s Stack game where Tanya, a lucky listener, won R5,000 by correctly answering questions all about Pat Lambie. Her impressive knowledge of Lambie’s career and personal life left a few jaws on the floor!
As Pat signed off, he introduced another rising star from the Hollywoodbets Sharks, Ethan Hooker, ensuring the morning stayed vibrant. Pat thanked everyone for the birthday wishes and left with a promise to return soon.
The morning was a perfect blend of nostalgia, practical wisdom, and light-hearted fun, all thanks to Pat Lambie.
