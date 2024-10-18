East Coast Breakfast learns about the lifesaving journey of one unit of blood

ECR Breakfast joined SANBS at St. Augustine’s Hospital to raise awareness about the critical need for regular blood donations.

East Coast Radio’s Breakfast team recently broadcast live from Netcare St. Augustine’s Hospital in partnership with the South African National Blood Service (SANBS) to raise awareness about the urgent need for regular blood donations. Did you know that less than 1% of South Africans are active blood donors? A single unit of donated blood has the potential to save three lives, as it is separated into red blood cells, plasma, and platelets. However, donated blood only lasts 42 days, which is why regular donations are so critical.

The South African National Blood Service aims to collect 3,000 units of blood every day to maintain a safe and sufficient supply for the healthcare system. You can donate blood as often as every eight weeks, and with each donation, you make a direct impact on someone’s life. If you want to help, there are many SANBS blood donation centres open to the public. Simply check their map to find the nearest location to you.

Alternatively, you can motivate your employer to host a blood drive at your office, making it even more convenient for your colleagues to donate and contribute to this life-saving cause. Together with ECR Breakfast and SANBS, you can help ensure a safe and reliable blood supply for those in need. Your donation makes a difference, so give blood and save lives today.

