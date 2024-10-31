Man's disturbing reason for sleeping under roommate's bed

We've heard about some crazy living situations, but this has to be one of the worst roommate stories ever.

A 24-year-old man has shared a horrifying roommate experience that will leave many people's jaws on the floor.

His nightmare began when he started rooming with a man named Karl, also 24.

"A few months into rooming with him, he told me he was a pansexual. I said ok, cool. I am not interested in that personal information, nor am I judgmental. I said, alright," he wrote on Reddit.

Things got a bit awkward when Karl asked him if he ever considered "experimenting" with other men.

"I said nope. Also, I said I didn't feel comfortable with him asking me such a personal question. It's not like we are close friends; we are only roommates by happenstance. Anyway, every time I said this, he basically said, 'We'll see.' I was like, 'What?'"