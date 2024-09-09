How to keep meetings short and sweet
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
Or should we say 'sweaty'...
Or should we say 'sweaty'...
Work meetings can become extra long, extra tedious, and extra everything if you have a day filled with them and no time to fulfil your job duties.
There are things that the meeting moderator can do to ensure that meetings run smoothly and efficiently.
For instance, setting clear objectives for the meeting, starting on time, ensuring everything goes on track, setting a time limit, and encouraging meeting attendants to prepare beforehand to assist in keeping things productive and concise.
However prepared meetings appear to be, there's always a chance of things going over time. We found a South African company that has found the perfect solution to long meetings...
Their solution is somewhat genius and gets everyone (even the talker) to the point.
Right Click Media Digital Solutions (RCM) is a leading digital marketing company with an active social media account. They nailed this meeting hack, which we certainly feel responsible for sharing.
Watch what they did below - courtesy of TikTok.
@rcmdigitalsolutions Keeping our sales meetings short & sweet with the painful wall sit 😅 #sales #salesmeeting #officehumor #wallsit #pain #salesperson #meeting #fyp ♬ original sound - RCM Digital Solutions
As you can see, each of the sales employees at this digital marketing firm kept things concise and to the point.
"Wall sits are a real quad burner and are generally used for building isometric strength and endurance in the quadriceps muscle group, glutes, and calves. Wall sits are not complicated, but many people get them wrong. You know that you perform wall sits properly if your hips and knees form right angles at 90 degrees, your back is flat against the wall, and your heels are on the ground." (Very Well Fit)
We guess it's something of a win for employees as they save time by keeping meetings short and sweet, and they also focus on their lower-body exercise routine.
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of TikTok
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
Are video games played to escape reality?
As a society, we often want to escape reality and use video games, socia...Danny Guselli an hour ago
-
Rory Petzer weighs in on plane crash in suburbs of Gqeberha
Thankfully, no one was hurt, but it got everyone out of their homes to s...Carol Ofori 3 hours ago