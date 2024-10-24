eThekwini announces beaches and pools open for swimming
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
The eThekwini Municipality shared the updated list of beaches and swimming pools that are open for public use in the city.
The eThekwini Municipality shared the updated list of beaches and swimming pools that are open for public use in the city.
The eThekwini Municipality recently released an updated list of the beaches and pools open for swimming in Durban. The municipality noted that the status of these beaches and pools will be updated as and when it changes.
READ: Pat Lambie on East Coast Breakfast: A birthday, fan Q&A, and R5,000 prize
“You can still enjoy other recreational activities at closed beaches. You just can’t swim,” the municipality said.
As of 18 October 2024, the following beaches and swimming pools are open for swimming:
Durban beaches open for swimming:
- WEDGE
- USHAKA
- POINT BEACH
- ADDINGTON
- NORTH BEACH
- SOUTH BEACH
- BAY OF PLENTY
- BATTERY BEACH
- THEKWINI BEACH
- LAGUNA BEACH
- COUNTRY CLUB
- WESTBROOK
- MDLOTI MAIN
- UMHLANGA MAIN
- BRONZE BEACH
- WARNER BEACH
- UMGABABA
- REUNION
- BRIGHTON
- WINKELESPRUIT
Durban swimming pools open to the public:
- LAGUNA PADDLING POOL
- KWAMASHU G
- HAMBANATHI
- BUFFELSDALE
- VERULAM
- STANMORE
- RAINHAM
- DURBAN NORTH
- SOUTH BEACH PADDLING
- UMGABABA
- PIPELINE PADDLING
- TIGER ROCKS
- INYONI
- ANSTEYS PADDLING
- UMLAZI D
- LT KING
- MEREWENT
- TESORIERE
- TILLS CRESCENT
- BELLAIR
- ALEX BULLEY
- LAMONTVILLE
- ARENA PARK
- BAYVIEW
- CROFTDENE
- LAHEE PARK
- WESTVILLE
- MARIANNRIDGE
- NAGINA
- KINGS PARK INDOOR
- KINGS PARK OUTDOOR
- SUTTON PARK
- AUSTERVILLE
These beaches had poor e-coli water quality test results and are CLOSED:
- ANSTEY’S BEACH
- TOTI MAIN BEACH
- PIPELINE BEACH
How to listen to East Coast Radio:
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet
4. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Find East Coast Radio on the following social media platforms:
Main image courtesy of iStock
Show's Stories
-
These 30 countries allow you to use your SA driver’s licence
Have a South African driver’s licence and live abroad? We’ve got a list ...Stacey & J Sbu 4 hours ago
-
Margate has all the fish this week! – KZN Report
Despite rough seas offshore, the KZN South Coast continues to deliver co...East Coast Breakfast 4 hours ago