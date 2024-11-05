Be cautious of new WhatsApp voice note scam using AI
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
Cybercriminals are using AI to impersonate voices in order to scam various individuals.
Cybercriminals are using generative AI to imitate people’s voices, creating a new kind of threat to businesses and individuals worldwide.
Technology experts are sounding the alarm on the increasing use of AI-driven tools to clone voices and SA is now seeing a surge in these scams.
These imitations can be used to carry out highly convincing fraud through social media platforms like WhatsApp.
Criminals use brief audio samples, often sourced from social media, recorded calls or even past messages, to recreate a person's voice with alarming accuracy. This AI-generated audio can then be used to deceive individuals.
According to BusinessTech, Stephen Osler, Co-Founder and Business Development Director at Nclose, says AI voice cloning is a powerful tool for scammers, allowing them to impersonate senior figures within a company to instruct employees in ways that sound legitimate.
Osler highlighted incidents where this technology has been weaponised with massive financial consequences.
Experts have advised companies to strengthen their cybersecurity protocols and increase employee awareness of AI-based threats. Verifying identity through multi-factor authentication or implementing strict guidelines for voice-based instructions can help minimise the risk.
ALSO READ: WhatsApp: How to identify a scam message
