Watch: Snake catcher rescues mamba stuck in Umlazi tree

Local snake catcher Nick Evans has taken to his Facebook page to show and tell of a snake rescue mission which he describes as his "most dangerous and difficult catch yet!".

Listen as Nick Evans talks about the terrifying mamba rescue mission in Umlazi, or read the details under the podcast.

I've seen many videos of snake catchers who are called out to find a snake, but it’s not lying out in the open making the rescue easy, it’s hidden and then the snake catcher has to rummage around looking for it. At this point, I'm normally sitting at the edge of my seat watching every move, because who knows with snakes, right? Read: Local snake specialist's guide to common snakes in KZN Durban-based snake catcher Nick Evans took his Facebook page to share a video of a mamba rescue. It was one of the biggest I've ever seen, and I could not stop watching the tricky rescue, which was under difficult circumstances. Nick was called out to Umlazi for the first time to rescue the mamba which was hidden deep in a tree. In his Facebook post, he described the area as one that was covered in litter, with nappies floating around everywhere. It seemed like quite the trek.