Yaz Plus: Here’s why the contraceptive was recalled

Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu

Bayer recalled Yaz Plus pills over a mix-up risking efficacy. Patients can return affected packs for credit.

Pharmaceutical giant Bayer has announced a recall of a specific batch of Yaz Plus contraceptive pills due to a packaging mix-up that could compromise contraceptive efficacy. 

The recall, initiated in collaboration with the South African Health Products authority (Sahpra), involves batch WEW96J with an expiry date of March 2026.

Placebo pills, usually included to help users maintain a daily routine, do not provide contraceptive protection. This mix-up could potentially lead to unintended pregnancies if affected packs are used.

Bayer has assured patients that healthcare professionals, pharmacies, and other authorised outlets will accept returns for the affected batch. 

Patients can exchange their pills for credit or replacements.

Sahpra confirmed with News24 that there was a recall.

"If you have consumed tablets from the affected batch, or if you have concerns about your contraceptive coverage, please consult your healthcare provider as soon as possible for advice," Bayer advised.

The company has identified the root cause of the packaging error and implemented corrective measures. It reassured customers that this issue is isolated to batch WEW96J and no other batches are impacted.

Bayer remains committed to ensuring the safety, efficacy, and quality of its products, working closely with Sahpra and healthcare providers to minimise disruption to patients.

