Woman shares the reason behind her R250 tip for waitress

Tipping servers in the hospitality industry has always been something people approach subjectively. The industry standard is to tip a waiter/waitress 10% of the total value of the bill.

According to a travel website, "The amount you tip in South Africa will depend on where you are and what type of services you’re buying. Generally, expect to tip around 10% of the bill. If you get excellent service, say thank you with a tip closer to 15-20%."

Tipping as a service is pivotal in many societies and is sometimes customary. However, many people in South Africa believe that you tip according to the level of service you receive during your experience.

Regardless of the value, you are helping support hospitality or service industry workers by tipping. Many of these workers earn a minimal base salary and rely on tips to supplement their income.