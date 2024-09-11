Woman shares the reason behind her R250 tip for waitress
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
When you have an opportunity to change the course of things for someone else, then do it...
Tipping servers in the hospitality industry has always been something people approach subjectively. The industry standard is to tip a waiter/waitress 10% of the total value of the bill.
According to a travel website, "The amount you tip in South Africa will depend on where you are and what type of services you’re buying. Generally, expect to tip around 10% of the bill. If you get excellent service, say thank you with a tip closer to 15-20%."
Tipping as a service is pivotal in many societies and is sometimes customary. However, many people in South Africa believe that you tip according to the level of service you receive during your experience.
Regardless of the value, you are helping support hospitality or service industry workers by tipping. Many of these workers earn a minimal base salary and rely on tips to supplement their income.
A woman recently shared a photo of what she tipped her waitress while dining out. The image shows a restaurant bill on the table with R250 on top.
The bill totalled R1,018, and by right, she could've just tipped her 10% of the bill, which would've come to R101,80, but instead, she gave her more than double the tip.
Check out her post below on Facebook; it read: "When it comes to tip in a restaurant, I always become emotional i always feel like I could do more because I was once a waitress i know this used to be money for napkins, or food or transport, I know it means a lot to tip someone after serving you."
She was humble and genuine in sharing that, at one point, she was also a waitress and, therefore, knew the value of receiving a tip.
But some people trolled her post and were less than pleasant about her kind gesture. One person in particular shamed her for sharing this moment publicly, saying that she should've not shared it as it could be referred to as gloating.
We choose to take the positive from her post.
- "I was a waitress too once in my life, and tips were the only income I had. I really appreciate all those who were like you and tipped me without knowing my story."
- "Some restaurants don't have salaries for waiters they rely on those tips."
- "This is how my mother raised my siblings and me ⠀ ; this is more than just a tip. It'ss a blessing."
- "I have never worked as a waitress, so l didn't understand the importance of Tips until my baby sis started working as a Waitress. I lost count of how many times she had asked me to send her money to go back home because she didn't make any tips that day. Since then if l don't have a tip, I don't sit in a restaurant."
- "The topic I was discussing yesterday with my partner, it's very important to show ubuntu at the restaurant those people are working so hard."
