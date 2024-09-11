'Hoya Hoya': South Africa's war cry gives us goosebumps
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
The energy and passion these high school boys deliver left us invigorated.
We were elated when we found out that a Durban school had reached international praise with their war cry six months ago when Drake reposted a video of Northwood Boys.
Now, MTN asked the young Wynberg Boys' High School men to create a war cry worthy of the long rivalry between the Springboks and the All Blacks. It is safe to say the boys did not disappoint.
As the Bokke picked up the Freedom Cup, there was a sense of everlasting pride that the war cry left in the air as the dust settled and we returned to our day-to-day lives. 'Hoya Hoya' will live on forever in our hearts...
Watch the video of the young men performing 'Hoya Hoya' and notice the goosebumps appear.
Courtesy of X.
Bro walked like the school principal then I heard hoya, it's #CapeTown 😂😂😂 nice boys 💪 pic.twitter.com/6xXUNStRld— Peché Africa 🇿🇦 (@pmcafrica) September 9, 2024
We are living through tough times, with many people feeling the pinch of the cost of living, but somehow, our Springboks unite the nation.
It's as if their energy, teamwork, and spirit remind us to have hope. If anything, we are a country that stands on every piece of hope we can get.
Watch a different perspective of the video - courtesy of TikTok.
@leadingladyleyonie @Wynberg Boys' High School Kykhier ek love die vibe van die seuns...... Super opgewonde vir Saterdag #RugbySA #siyakolisi🇿🇦 #Warcry #WynbergBoys ♬ original sound - LeadingLadyLeyonie
Image Courtesy of Facebook
