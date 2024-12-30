Why So Cerious: The new cereal cafe taking SA by storm

Do you love to eat cereal all day, every day? Well, we've got the scoop on Cape Town’s newest obsession: Why So Cerious , the first cereal cafe in the city!

This Long Street gem is taking the city by storm with its colourful vibe, decadent menu, and Instagram-worthy treats. According to Dani, it is the first cereal cafe in Cape Town. "They've just opened and this is definitely something you need to add to your Cape Town to-visit list," she said.

Dani's Travel Edit on TikTok shared an amazing video about a unique new spot to visit in Cape Town.

Why So Cerious is making that dream of ‘cereal is an all day meal’ a reality with its range of imported cereals, cereal-topped ice-creams, and freshly baked desserts.

From pistachio pralines to cheesecake, cookies and croissants, this cafe is a sweet-tooth's paradise.

It's not just about the grub though – the coffee at Why So Cerious is, according to Dani from Dani's Travel Edit, "literally the best coffee I ever had in my life!"

With its cosy atmosphere and friendly staff, this cafe is the perfect spot to catch up with friends or enjoy a solo breakfast-for-dinner treat.

So, what are you waiting for? Get your spoon ready and head to Why So Cerious to experience the ultimate cereal adventure!