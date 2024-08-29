Dry KZN weather could spell early end to sugarcane season

"Dry weather has impacted essentially the entire sugar industry, but what we see in northern KZN areas that now have access to irrigation infrastructure has been especially impacted," says CEO Thomas Funke.

Funke says reduced rainfall from June to August will likely shorten the year-long sugarcane season by a month, ending in November.

He says this could leave some growers vulnerable to lower crop yields throughout the entire season.





READ: KZN warned to brace for cold, snowy Thursday

"The crop estimates are coming in and everywhere we are seeing a reduction in crop estimates and that also goes for the Midlands as a result the mills then close earlier.

"What is, however, good is our figures are showing that we will have enough sugar for the local market and that any excess sugar that we produce actually goes on to the world market. So, at the moment, the sugar association stopped all exports of sugar in order to ensure there is sufficient supply for the South African market."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)