WhatsApp hacking on the rise: 5 tips to secure your account

MTN has issued a crucial warning to South Africans about the alarming rise in WhatsApp hacking, with cybercriminals increasingly targeting the app’s 28.8-million users. WhatsApp is South Africa’s leading messaging platform, used by 93.9% of active social media users, making it a prime target for scams and hacking, reports



Two-step verification Enabling your two-step verification in WhatsApp adds another layer of protection making it harder for hackers to access your account. To turn it on, simply head over to 'Settings' then 'Account' then click on 'Two-sep verification'.



Verification codes are for your eyes ONLY Fraudsters often request your verification code in order to access your account. It is imperative that this code remains yours in order to keep your account secure.

Official WhatsApp, nothing else When installing the app, use only official sources such as the Apple App Store, Google Play Store or Huawei AppGallery.

Turn on 'App lock' For an added layer of protection, MTN suggests using the App lock feature within WhatsApp. Simply open the app, go to 'Settings', then 'Privacy', and select 'Fingerprint lock'. This will make sure your phone is only unlocked with facial recognition or your fingerprint. Don't open suspicious links Be wary of files and links from unknown sources. Opening these links or downloading the files could lead to malware on your device or open you up to phishing attacks.

