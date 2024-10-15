 WhatsApp hacking on the rise: 5 tips to secure your account
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

WhatsApp hacking on the rise: 5 tips to secure your account

Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu

The hacking of WhatsApp accounts is on the rise and we have a few tips to ensure your account stays secure…

Hacked WhatsApp phoned
Hacked WhatsApp phoned / iStock

MTN has issued a crucial warning to South Africans about the alarming rise in WhatsApp hacking, with cybercriminals increasingly targeting the app’s 28.8-million users. 

WhatsApp is South Africa’s leading messaging platform, used by 93.9% of active social media users, making it a prime target for scams and hacking, reports BusinessTech.

Below are five tips to help you keep the scammers and hackers at bay.

Two-step verification

Enabling your two-step verification in WhatsApp adds another layer of protection making it harder for hackers to access your account. To turn it on, simply head over to 'Settings' then 'Account' then click on 'Two-sep verification'.

Verification codes are for your eyes ONLY

Fraudsters often request your verification code in order to access your account. It is imperative that this code remains yours in order to keep your account secure.


Official WhatsApp, nothing else

When installing the app, use only official sources such as the Apple App Store, Google Play Store or Huawei AppGallery. 

Read More: Join the ECR Family on WhatsApp! Here’s how to join our Channel

Turn on 'App lock'

For an added layer of protection, MTN suggests using the App lock feature within WhatsApp. Simply open the app, go to 'Settings', then 'Privacy', and select 'Fingerprint lock'. This will make sure your phone is only unlocked with facial recognition or your fingerprint.

Don't open suspicious links

Be wary of files and links from unknown sources. Opening these links or downloading the files could lead to malware on your device or open you up to phishing attacks.

Read More: How to identify a scam message on WhatsApp

Stacey and J Sbu podcasts

Follow us on social media: 

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Main image courtesy of iStock

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.