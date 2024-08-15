Watch what crawled out of this woman's ear

Hearing someone say they feel movement in their ear is pretty scary, especially after a woman shared her experience of finding a spider inside her ear.

It is not as uncommon as one might think, though. The woman said that she felt abnormal sounds in her ear, and doctors found a small spider inside her ear.

"Most ear, nose and throat specialists see 'tens, if not more, of bugs or some sort of arthropod' in ear canals throughout their career. Past research suggests that live insects represent at least 14% of foreign objects in people's ear canals. Other commonly identified objects include cotton balls, beads and earring backings." (NBC News)