Watch what crawled out of this woman's ear
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
"I can feel something moving in my ear..."
Hearing someone say they feel movement in their ear is pretty scary, especially after a woman shared her experience of finding a spider inside her ear.
It is not as uncommon as one might think, though. The woman said that she felt abnormal sounds in her ear, and doctors found a small spider inside her ear.
"Most ear, nose and throat specialists see 'tens, if not more, of bugs or some sort of arthropod' in ear canals throughout their career. Past research suggests that live insects represent at least 14% of foreign objects in people's ear canals. Other commonly identified objects include cotton balls, beads and earring backings." (NBC News)
Watch what happened to this woman who felt movement in her ear - video courtesy of TikTok.
@ultimatebykomi I would forever be terrified. ( @munimarin ) #scary #ohno #spider #earcleaning ♬ original sound - ULTIMATE
"A safe option, according to doctors, is to pour vegetable oil, olive oil or baby oil into the ear to drown the bug or help it slide out. Doctors also suggest tilting your ear to the ground and shaking your head to get the bug to exit on its own." (NBC News)
It seems the woman in the above video followed the correct option by pouring oil into her ear. However, many doctors have said that insects found inside people's ears have not caused any damage, in fact, damage is sometimes more asserted by the person trying to dig in the ear to remove whatever they feel inside.
Regardless, we are still creeped out by just the thought of something being inside our ear...
Image Courtesy of iStock/Marina Demeshko
