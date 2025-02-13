Tuning in: Celebrating World Radio Day 2025!
Updated | By Stacey and J Sbu
Every year on February 13 your favourite stations celebrate World Radio Day, but why?
Every year on February 13 your favourite stations celebrate World Radio Day, but why?
In a world where technology is always changing, one medium has remained timeless: radio!
Today, February 13, we're celebrating World Radio Day (WRD) – a day that recognises the power radio has in connecting people and driving positive change.
History of World Radio Day
Declared by UNESCO in 2011, WRD was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012 as an International Day.
The day highlights the importance of radio in promoting diversity, inclusivity, and democratic discourse.
Radio is uniquely positioned to reach remote areas and communities that may not have access to mainstream media.
It provides an important platform for people of all backgrounds and education levels to engage in public conversations.
With its ability to shape societal perceptions of diversity and amplify all voices, radio also plays a crucial role in everything – from emergency communication and disaster relief to educating and entertaining communities.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image courtesy of iStock
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Have a similar story or something unique to share? Email us at [email protected], we would love to hear from you!
Show's Stories
-
WATCH: Thick fog causes huge car pile-up overseas
A video showing an alleged 100 car pile-up in China has gone viral online.Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago
-
J Sbu’s guide to last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts
Need a last-minute Valentine's Day gift? J Sbu's got you covered with th...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago