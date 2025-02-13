Tuning in: Celebrating World Radio Day 2025!

Today, February 13, we're celebrating World Radio Day (WRD) – a day that recognises the power radio has in connecting people and driving positive change.

In a world where technology is always changing, one medium has remained timeless: radio!

History of World Radio Day

Declared by UNESCO in 2011, WRD was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012 as an International Day.

The day highlights the importance of radio in promoting diversity, inclusivity, and democratic discourse.

Radio is uniquely positioned to reach remote areas and communities that may not have access to mainstream media.

It provides an important platform for people of all backgrounds and education levels to engage in public conversations.

With its ability to shape societal perceptions of diversity and amplify all voices, radio also plays a crucial role in everything – from emergency communication and disaster relief to educating and entertaining communities.