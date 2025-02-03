2025 Mirror World Championships comes to Durban

The 2025 Mirror World Championships are coming to Durban, South Africa, from 14 to 19 April.

The 2025 Mirror World Championships are coming to Durban, South Africa, from 14 to 19 April.

The 2025 Mirror World Championships are heading to Durban, South Africa, and the sailing community is abuzz with excitement. This is known to be the most popular double-handed sailing dinghy in the world. It also has a large following in South Africa.

From 14 to 19 April, the offshore waters of Durban will play host to a fleet of talented sailors from around the world, all vying for the top spot. The event, hosted by the Mirror Class of South Africa and Point Yacht Club, promises to deliver thrilling competition, stunning scenery and a sprinkling of our well-known South African hospitality. South Africa has a proud history of hosting the Mirror World Championships, having welcomed the event in 2007 and 2015.

This year's event is set to be just as memorable, with a talented fleet of sailors ready to battle it out for the championship title. According to the Mirror World website, the event and Pre Worlds are expected to bring in more than 400 competitors and supporters. All details for the Mirror World Championships are available here: https://www.mirrorworlds25.co.za

MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO