Voting is open: Help us pick the Big Walk Anthem!
Updated | By Stacey and J Sbu
Our top five finalists for the Big Walk Anthem for the Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk are here and waiting for your votes!
Our top five finalists for the Big Walk Anthem for the Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk are here and waiting for your votes!
We're thrilled to announce that the search for the ultimate Big Walk Anthem has come to an end, and we've got our top five finalists!
This past week, Stacey and J Sbu were treated to daily musical extravaganzas as our talented finalists came into studio to showcase their skills.
Last year, we asked the talented people of our beautiful province to create a unique soundtrack for the Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk. We wanted something that would capture the spirit of the event and resonate with all participants.
We asked local unsigned talent to write and perform an original song, which will become the theme for the 2025 Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk.
Before we get to the exciting part, let's recap of how we got here. We asked you, the musicians of our wonderful province, to create a 45-second anthem clip that embodies the energy and excitement of the Big Walk.
The response was overwhelming, and we are so grateful for all the amazing entries!
As a reminder, our grand prize winner will receive:
R50,000 in cash to kickstart their music career
A R25,000 voucher to buy music equipment
A Suncoast experience valued at R5,000
Major career exposure, with their anthem being played on ECR throughout the Big Walk campaign
The honour of performing their anthem LIVE during the 2025 Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk
Here are our finalists
1. Jasmine
The first finalist who graced us in studio, was 14-year-old Jasmine from Glenwood. This young musician was packed with enthusiasm as she spoke about her passion for music and her love for writing poetry. This was her entry:
2. Ethan aka PEGG
Glenwood musician, PEGG (Ethan), showed up and showed out! This young musician entered his tune thanks to his dad’s encouragement. His vibey beat had us dancing in our seats. Here’s a reminder of his entry:
3. Lethu
Vryheid native, Lethu, came to East Coast Radio with a burst of energy and a lively personality. This talented 21-year-old is motivated by creating joy for others. He took a leap of faith with his stunning beat and lyrics. Take a listen to his entry:
4. Taban
Twenty-year-old Taban, who hails from Port Shepstone, entered the Big Walk Anthem search for the Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk at the behest of his friend —and he certainly didn't hold back. Here’s Taban’s 45-second demo:
5. Yashna
Independent musician and Queensburgh resident, Yashna was our last finalist in studio. She shared how she entered the Big Walk Anthem search after hearing about it numerous times on East Coast Radio. Her catchy tune is not one to miss:
Choose your favourite Big Walk Anthem
Now that we’ve reminded you of each entrant and their lyrical beats, it’s time to help us select the ultimate anthem for the Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk.
Vote here:
DISCLAIMER: Voting results will only constitute 20% of the overall score. Suncoast, East Coast Radio and their independent judges have the final say on the results. Please note that voting closes on Thursday, January 30, at midnight.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image courtesy of ECR
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Have a similar story or something unique to share? Email us at [email protected], we would love to hear from you!
Show's Stories
-
Micro-retiring: What is this new work trend?
This new trend is being adopted by Gen Zs and millennials, while Gen Xer...Stacey & J Sbu 4 hours ago
-
SA short film 'The Last Ranger' nominated for an Oscar
South African short film, 'The Last Ranger' has been nominated for an Os...Carol Ofori 7 hours ago