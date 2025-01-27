Voting is open: Help us pick the Big Walk Anthem!

We're thrilled to announce that the search for the ultimate Big Walk Anthem has come to an end, and we've got our top five finalists!

This past week, Stacey and J Sbu were treated to daily musical extravaganzas as our talented finalists came into studio to showcase their skills.

Last year, we asked the talented people of our beautiful province to create a unique soundtrack for the Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk. We wanted something that would capture the spirit of the event and resonate with all participants.

We asked local unsigned talent to write and perform an original song, which will become the theme for the 2025 Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk.

Before we get to the exciting part, let's recap of how we got here. We asked you, the musicians of our wonderful province, to create a 45-second anthem clip that embodies the energy and excitement of the Big Walk.