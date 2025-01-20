UPDATE: TikTok's US ban lifted, here’s what we know

After 12 hours without any US content creators on the app, TikTok's US ban has been overturned! Did it impact your scroll time? Let us know in the poll below.

After 12 hours without any US content creators on the app, TikTok's US ban has been overturned! Did it impact your scroll time? Let us know in the poll below.

TikTok has begun restoring its services in the US after President-elect Donald Trump announced plans to reinstate the app's access in the country.

This development comes after a law to shut down the app on national security grounds was set to take effect on Sunday, reports Reuters. Trump's decision to intervene and save the app was met with a mix of relief and skepticism. In a statement, TikTok thanked Trump for providing "the necessary clarity and assurance" to its service providers, allowing the app to resume operations.



Some creators like YouTuber and make-up artist James Charles found other means to get back on the app:

What does this mean for TikTok's future in the US? Trump has expressed his desire for a joint venture that would give the US a 50% ownership stake in the app. This move is seen as an attempt to address concerns over national security and data misuse.



"I would like the United States to have a 50% ownership position in a joint venture. By doing this, we save TikTok, keep it in good hands and allow it to stay up. Without US approval, there is no TikTok. With our approval, it is worth hundreds of billions of dollars – maybe trillions," he wrote on Truth Social.

As the situation unfolds, we want to hear from you below!

