UPDATE: TikTok's US ban lifted, here’s what we know
Updated | By Stacey and J Sbu
After 12 hours without any US content creators on the app, TikTok's US ban has been overturned! Did it impact your scroll time? Let us know in the poll below.
After 12 hours without any US content creators on the app, TikTok's US ban has been overturned! Did it impact your scroll time? Let us know in the poll below.
TikTok has begun restoring its services in the US after President-elect Donald Trump announced plans to reinstate the app's access in the country.
ALSO READ: TikTok's US ban: What you need to know
This development comes after a law to shut down the app on national security grounds was set to take effect on Sunday, reports Reuters.
Trump's decision to intervene and save the app was met with a mix of relief and skepticism. In a statement, TikTok thanked Trump for providing "the necessary clarity and assurance" to its service providers, allowing the app to resume operations.
Some creators like YouTuber and make-up artist James Charles found other means to get back on the app:
@user748392822484 SOS #jamescharles #secretaccount #fyp #viral #tiktokban ♬ original sound - user2345
What does this mean for TikTok's future in the US?
Trump has expressed his desire for a joint venture that would give the US a 50% ownership stake in the app. This move is seen as an attempt to address concerns over national security and data misuse.
"I would like the United States to have a 50% ownership position in a joint venture. By doing this, we save TikTok, keep it in good hands and allow it to stay up. Without US approval, there is no TikTok. With our approval, it is worth hundreds of billions of dollars – maybe trillions," he wrote on Truth Social.
As the situation unfolds, we want to hear from you below!
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image courtesy of iStock
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Have a similar story or something unique to share? Email us at [email protected], we would love to hear from you!
Show's Stories
-
UPDATE: TikTok's US ban lifted, here’s what we know
After 12 hours without any US content creators on the app, TikTok's US b...Stacey & J Sbu 7 seconds ago
-
Durban beachgoers meet the 'Night Light' jellyfish
Early risers in Durban this weekend were greeted by a beautiful sight: a...Stacey & J Sbu 33 minutes ago