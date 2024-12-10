Umhlanga's festive market: Prepare for fun, food, and cheer

The Umhlanga Festive Market is getting ready to open to the public – and it's going to be a weekend to remember.

It's Time to Jingle and Mingle at Umhlanga's Mega Festive Market!

The festive market is hosted by the Umhlanga Residents and Ratepayers Association (URRA), a non-profit organisation dedicated to making Umhlanga an amazing place to live, work, and play.



From Friday, 13 December to Sunday, 15 December, the Umhlanga Spare Centre will transform into a winter wonderland, featuring more than 110 vendors selling everything from unique gifts to delicious treats.



That's not all, though. This festive market will also include a milkshake festival for the kids (and let's be honest, the young at heart), and cheese and wine tastings for the grown-ups.



In addition, there will be Christmas carols and performances by local musicians and dancers.



Throughout the weekend, visitors will have the chance to participate in exciting lucky draws, with prizes donated by local businesses, restaurants and hotels. This is a fantastic opportunity to win incredible gifts just in time for Christmas.



So mark your calendars, gather your friends and family and get ready to jingle and mingle at the Umhlanga Festive Market.