Umhlanga's festive market: Prepare for fun, food, and cheer
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu / Reeshni Chetty-McConnachie
Prepare for a weekend to remember at the Umhlanga Festive Market, featuring 110+ vendors, milkshakes, cheese and wine, and more!
Prepare for a weekend to remember at the Umhlanga Festive Market, featuring 110+ vendors, milkshakes, cheese and wine, and more!
It's Time to Jingle and Mingle at Umhlanga's Mega Festive Market!
The Umhlanga Festive Market is getting ready to open to the public – and it's going to be a weekend to remember.
The festive market is hosted by the Umhlanga Residents and Ratepayers Association (URRA), a non-profit organisation dedicated to making Umhlanga an amazing place to live, work, and play.
From Friday, 13 December to Sunday, 15 December, the Umhlanga Spare Centre will transform into a winter wonderland, featuring more than 110 vendors selling everything from unique gifts to delicious treats.
That's not all, though. This festive market will also include a milkshake festival for the kids (and let's be honest, the young at heart), and cheese and wine tastings for the grown-ups.
In addition, there will be Christmas carols and performances by local musicians and dancers.
Throughout the weekend, visitors will have the chance to participate in exciting lucky draws, with prizes donated by local businesses, restaurants and hotels. This is a fantastic opportunity to win incredible gifts just in time for Christmas.
So mark your calendars, gather your friends and family and get ready to jingle and mingle at the Umhlanga Festive Market.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
Get ready for a litchi-picking adventure!
The Litchi Harvest in KZN is happening from 20 to 30 December, where you...Stacey & J Sbu 4 minutes ago
-
Umhlanga's festive market: Prepare for fun, food, and cheer
Prepare for a weekend to remember at the Umhlanga Festive Market, featur...Stacey & J Sbu 13 minutes ago