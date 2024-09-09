Brrrace yourselves! Stacey and J Sbu's top tips to dress for the cool weather
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
Stay warm and prepare for the weather ahead with Stacey and J Sbu
In latest news, a cold snap in currently lingering around KZN. These cold weather conditions are particularly in the southwest of KwaZulu-Natal where it's expected to snow on the mountains.
Stacey and J Sbu are here to help you navigate South Africa's cool conditions with style.
As the cold front sweeps in, here’s how to stay cozy and be prepared for any drastic weather changes.
Stacey shares her ultimate tip: layers are your best friend! For the ladies, pairing stockings under dresses is a smart move. If the weather warms up, you can easily shed them. And don’t forget, boots are a must—no one likes soggy feet from unexpected puddles!
J Sbu, ever the fashion rebel, has a different approach. “I always carry a jacket with me, and I even stash one at work. You never know when you’ll need it,” he says. And yes, his signature look involves shorts and those infamous exposed thighs. “I like to keep it breezy!” he quips.
Need a quick extra tip? J Sbu suggests always packing an umbrella. South African weather can be unpredictable. Prior preparation prevents wet clothes and catching a cold
For the latest weather updates, head to ecr.co.za and click on the weather section.
Remember to stay safe and drive with caution.
Here are some important tips on how to travel safely:
- Increase your safe following distance by an extra 5 – 6 seconds.
- Reduce your speed. This will help you navigate large water puddles and potential hidden debris on flooded roadways.
- Make sure that your headlights are switched on.
- Take note of trees, power lines, and street poles whilst driving.
- Be cautious of any pedestrians, cyclists, motorcycles, and animals whilst driving in such harsh weather conditions.
- If you can, delay your trip until the heavy rainfall subsides.
- Buckle up!
- Drive only when you need to. Otherwise, please stay at home.
Sources and information from the South African Weather Services and Arrive Alive.
