Brrrace yourselves! Stacey and J Sbu's top tips to dress for the cool weather

In latest news, a cold snap in currently lingering around KZN. These cold weather conditions are particularly in the southwest of KwaZulu-Natal where it's expected to snow on the mountains.

Stacey and J Sbu are here to help you navigate South Africa's cool conditions with style.

As the cold front sweeps in, here’s how to stay cozy and be prepared for any drastic weather changes.

Stacey shares her ultimate tip: layers are your best friend! For the ladies, pairing stockings under dresses is a smart move. If the weather warms up, you can easily shed them. And don’t forget, boots are a must—no one likes soggy feet from unexpected puddles!

