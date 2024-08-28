KZN warned to brace for cold, snowy Thursday

It's also going to be cold in KwaZulu-Natal, particularly in the southwest where it's expected to snow on the mountains.

Moderate rain is also forecast for most areas in the province from the morning into the afternoon.

In southwest KZN, Kokstad will be a minimum of -2 and a maximum of 10 degrees Celsius.





The temperature for Underberg is expected to be -2 reaching a high of 7 on Thursday.

The South African Weather Service says snow is expected on the mountains at first light, in the afternoon and after sunset in Kokstad, Royal National Park, Underberg and Giants Castle.





