Emotional throwback: Siya Kolisi praises Rachel’s strength
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
“She believed in me when I couldn’t”. An emotional throwback video of Siya Kolisi praising Rachel’s support has resurfaced.
Siya and Rachel Kolisi, one of South Africa’s most beloved couples, captured hearts with their inspiring love story. However, last month, the pair shocked fans by announcing their divorce.
Despite the heartbreak, a video has resurfaced,
reminding everyone of the deep admiration Siya once expressed for his former
partner.
In the emotional clip, the Springboks captain candidly shares how Rachel’s belief in his potential transformed his life. “Without her, none of the things I’ve done would have happened,” he says.
Siya reflected on Rachel’s unwavering support during his most difficult times. “I was not in a good place; I was wilding. I was living like I had no family. She stayed with me. She always saw the person I could become, and she believed it.”
The video also highlights Rachel’s generosity and compassion. Siya shares how Rachel not only gave him a family he yearned for but also welcomed his brother and sister, who could not speak English at the time.
The poignant clip has reignited admiration for Rachel’s strength and the partnership that played a significant role in shaping Siya’s remarkable journey.
Take a look at the video here:
