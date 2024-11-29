Things you need in your hand/man bag

It’s time to get in your bag – literally. Stacey Norman’s got your back (or bag) with these essential items for anyone looking to stay fresh, fly and functional.

First, let’s talk about the style of bags. A cross-body bag is your new bestie – it's big enough for your phone and the essentials, but small enough to keep your look stylish.

“It must be big enough for your phone. You can’t walk around the streets holding your phone,” says Stacey.