Things you need in your hand/man bag
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
Stacey
Stacey Norman’s guide to bag essentials. From tissues to tech, here’s what you need to stay fresh, fly, and ready for life’s curveballs.
It’s time to get in your bag – literally. Stacey Norman’s got your back (or bag) with these essential items for anyone looking to stay fresh, fly and functional.
First, let’s talk about the style of bags. A cross-body bag is your new bestie – it's big enough for your phone and the essentials, but small enough to keep your look stylish.
“It must be big enough for your phone. You can’t walk around the streets holding your phone,” says Stacey.
Here’s what you'll need inside:
• Travel-size antiperspirant: “It’s hot, babes.”
• Tissues: “Because you’re sweating all the time,” says Stacey.
• 8-hour cream: Stacey describes this as a “lip-icey situation” that’s a must-have.
• Floss: “We don’t want to see what you ate for lunch,” Stacey laughs.
• 500ml of water: Hydration is key on a hot Durban day!
• Parking money.
• Chewing gum: “Whatever flavour makes you happy, babe,” Stacey suggests.
• Charged phone and power bank: So you can stream Stacey and J Sbu on the ECR app and never miss a beat.
• Tiny vanity mirror: Public toilets aren’t it and you need to “stay cuuuute”!
• Headache tablets.
With these essentials, you’ll be stylishly prepared for anything life throws your way, of course.
