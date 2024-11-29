 Things you need in your hand/man bag
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Things you need in your hand/man bag

Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu

Stacey Norman’s guide to bag essentials. From tissues to tech, here’s what you need to stay fresh, fly, and ready for life’s curveballs.

Stacey Norman edit
Stacey Norman edit / ECR Images

It’s time to get in your bag – literally. Stacey Norman’s got your back (or bag) with these essential items for anyone looking to stay fresh, fly and functional.

First, let’s talk about the style of bags. A cross-body bag is your new bestie – it's big enough for your phone and the essentials, but small enough to keep your look stylish. 

“It must be big enough for your phone. You can’t walk around the streets holding your phone,” says Stacey.

ALSO READ: J Sbu's tips on what to do if you leave you partner on read

Here’s what you'll need inside:

Travel-size antiperspirant: “It’s hot, babes.”

Tissues: “Because you’re sweating all the time,” says Stacey.

8-hour cream:  Stacey describes this as a “lip-icey situation” that’s a must-have.

Floss: “We don’t want to see what you ate for lunch,” Stacey laughs.

500ml of water: Hydration is key on a hot Durban day! 

Parking money.

Chewing gum: “Whatever flavour makes you happy, babe,” Stacey suggests.

Charged phone and power bank: So you can stream Stacey and J Sbu on the ECR app and never miss a beat.

Tiny vanity mirror: Public toilets aren’t it and you need to “stay cuuuute”!

Headache tablets.

With these essentials, you’ll be stylishly prepared for anything life throws your way, of course.

ALSO READ: Stacey Norman’s four favourite brunch spots in Durban

Stacey and J Sbu new show banner
East Coast Drive new show banner / ECR Images

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

1.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.

2.     Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).

3.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 

4.     Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606

5.     Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO

tips Bag Stacey Norman

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.