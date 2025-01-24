 Steeper traffic fines proposed to curb road deaths
Steeper traffic fines proposed to curb road deaths

Updated | By Stacey and J Sbu

The Department of Transport is proposing steeper traffic fines to curb road deaths.

Traffic police / iStock

The Department of Transport (DoT) has proposed increasing traffic fines and potentially forcing payment at the time of licence renewal in a bid to stop people from breaking road rules. 

This comes after a significant increase in road deaths during the 2024/25 festive season.

According to the latest statistics, 1,502 people lost their lives in 1,234 accidents during the festive season, representing a 5.3% increase in deaths and a 4.2% increase in crashes compared to the previous year. 

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy expressed her disappointment at this backward step, stating that human behaviour was responsible for 87% of accidents.

Creecy emphasised that South Africans need to change their behaviour on the roads, citing reckless actions such as hit-and-runs, jaywalking, driving while tired, speeding, drunk driving, and dangerous overtaking. To tackle this issue, Creecy drew inspiration from Australia's approach to traffic enforcement.

Instead of revoking licenses or imposing criminal records, Australia relies on hefty fines to deter bad driving. Creecy suggested that South Africa adopt a similar approach, proposing stricter rules such as forcing payment of fines when renewing your car or driver's licence and increasing the fine amount.

However, BusinessTech reports that research from Australia suggests that higher fines may not always be effective in preventing traffic violations. 

While the DoT's plan to tighten fine collection demonstrates its commitment to addressing reckless driving, a more comprehensive approach incorporating fair enforcement, education, and visible policing may be necessary to create safer roads for all.

Show's Stories

