Man shares a meal hack that saves you money
Updated | By East Coast Radio
South Africans know how to be savvy...
As a nation, we are known for our ability to stretch our money. Not only have we seen this repeatedly amongst the Gogos, but we are also seeing more and more young people practising smart living.
Unemployment is real, but even those employed and earning fair salaries can find it difficult sometimes. In addition to debts like medical aid, car payments, and insurance, there's rent, so how do you navigate making it all work for you?
A guy shared an example of what he does to ensure he has money for his rent. He took a fun approach to showing people that the little things matter and that knowing where to shop makes a difference.
In the video, he says: "People always ask how we can afford to stay in Cape Town with the rent. This is how...You must know how to shop!"
He is right, learning how to beat the high prices of food can be super helpful. We recently heard from a Durban mom who shared how she beats the high prices of fruit. This guy may have discovered a trend that many people already practice while others are none the wiser, still complaining about the cost of everything.
He shows off several food items he purchased individually from the deli section at his Pick n Pay store. This allowed him to secure two meals for the price of roughly, R61.90.
When you think about it, apart from the possible lack of balance in his meal with a fresh element, he has a pretty solid hack here. He is buying the food, so he won't be preparing it at home, saving him on electricity.
Watch what he shows off below - courtesy of TikTok.
@bigvicenergy369 Imagine buying food for a whole household in Cyrils Economy. I’m blessed shame 😅##capetown #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp ##southafricatiktok ♬ original sound - Hue-Man369 🇿🇦
Image Courtesy of TikTok
