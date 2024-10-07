The Great Debate: Should bachelor/bachelorette parties be CANCELLED?

As time goes on, new traditions arise and old ones wilt away...

Bachelor parties and kitchen teas are an age-old tradition, but opinions are swaying. History Bachelor parties, also known as stag parties or stag dos, are fun (and sometimes wild) parties hosted for a man who is about to get married. According to Time, these parties are rooted in ancient history. The Spartans are believed to be the first to celebrate a man’s last night being ‘singe’ as early as 5th century B.C. Kitchen teas or Hen Parties are believed to have their origins in the 1890s, reports the Melbourne Wedding & Bride.

To party or not to party? We recently read about a 31-year-old man who was simply not interested in having a bachelor party. His wedding is later this year and his 32-year-old fiancée is insisting he celebrates his last day as a single man. He noted that her bridesmaids are in the midst of planning a ‘normal’ bachelorette party for her that involves watching a show in the city. “She has expressed her displeasure with my decision that I am not requesting one. Truth be told, I’m not even sure why I don’t want it,” he said. He also spoke about being a homebody and that he’s unsure his groomsmen know him well enough to plan a party he’d enjoy.

“I don’t know why I don’t want one, I don’t know what I’d like to do if I did do one. I feel as though my groomsmen wouldn’t even know me well enough to plan one I’d like and I’d end up disappointed. I feel odd…” He was met with an immense amount of support from strangers on the internet who agreed that having a bachelor or bachelorette party is not a necessity. People shared their experiences with some noting that not having one saved their marriage. Let us know what you think in our poll below:

