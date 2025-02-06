 From waste to wonderland: Crèche made of recycled material
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

From waste to wonderland: Crèche made of recycled material

Updated | By Stacey and J Sbu

Goal50 is an ECD centre made from recycled waste. This innovative centre is not only eco-friendly but also a work of art, providing a safe and nurturing environment for young minds.

Creche made of tyres
Creche made of tyres / Goal50

In the heart of Heideveld, Cape Town, a revolutionary Early Childhood Development (ECD) centre is taking shape. 

Goal50 is an innovative space that's being built with unconventional materials, including tyres, bottles, mud, eco-bricks and other recycled waste.

ALSO READ: Private school fees in SA: How much do parents need to earn?

The result is a stunning, eco-friendly structure that's not only sustainable but also a beacon of hope for the community.

The brainchild of Uthando (Love) South Africa, a non-profit organisation, Goal50 is the second ECD centre built using tyres. 

The first, Ulwazi Educare in Delft, was completed in 2022, reports GroundUp. This new centre will serve 100 children and 10 staff, providing a safe and nurturing environment for young minds to grow. 

The building's design and construction are the work of the Natural Building Collective, a team of experts passionate about sustainable building practices. Using recycled materials, they're creating a structure that's not only environmentally friendly but also uniquely beautiful.

The tyres, sourced from the municipal waste bureau in Atlantis, are filled with crushed building rubble, making them sturdy and heavy. The outer layer is made from a mixture of sand, clay, and straw, called cob, which is mixed in a traditional way (by stamping it with feet). 

Eco-bricks, made from plastic-filled bottles, are used to fill gaps between tyres, while windows are crafted from stormwater manholes.

ALSO READ: Relocating from South Africa? Here are your best options

According to James Fernie, founder of Uthando, "These buildings are so unique, so beautiful, and so artistic. They give people hope."

The centre is expected to open in mid-2025 and will be free to use. The project's first phase will cost over R5 million, using 1,400 tyres, with the entire project requiring 5,000 tyres.

While using recycled materials is cost-effective, the labour-intensive process requires skilled workers. To address this, workers from Heideveld have been trained in using recycled materials, acquiring skills that will benefit them long after the project is completed.

Stacey and J Sbu new show banner
East Coast Drive / ECR Images

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

1.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.

2.     Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).

3.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 

4.     Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.

5.     Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO

Creche recycled waste recycled materials

Have a similar story or something unique to share? Email us at [email protected], we would love to hear from you!

Image courtesy of Goal50

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.