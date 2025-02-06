From waste to wonderland: Crèche made of recycled material

Goal50 is an innovative space that's being built with unconventional materials, including tyres, bottles, mud, eco-bricks and other recycled waste.

In the heart of Heideveld, Cape Town, a revolutionary Early Childhood Development (ECD) centre is taking shape.

The result is a stunning, eco-friendly structure that's not only sustainable but also a beacon of hope for the community.

The brainchild of Uthando (Love) South Africa, a non-profit organisation, Goal50 is the second ECD centre built using tyres.

The first, Ulwazi Educare in Delft, was completed in 2022, reports GroundUp. This new centre will serve 100 children and 10 staff, providing a safe and nurturing environment for young minds to grow.

The building's design and construction are the work of the Natural Building Collective, a team of experts passionate about sustainable building practices. Using recycled materials, they're creating a structure that's not only environmentally friendly but also uniquely beautiful.

The tyres, sourced from the municipal waste bureau in Atlantis, are filled with crushed building rubble, making them sturdy and heavy. The outer layer is made from a mixture of sand, clay, and straw, called cob, which is mixed in a traditional way (by stamping it with feet).

Eco-bricks, made from plastic-filled bottles, are used to fill gaps between tyres, while windows are crafted from stormwater manholes.