SA woman laughs about mistaking an arrestor bed for a shortcut

We love how this qualified physician was able to laugh over her mistake...

It should be said that there is no perfect driver when it comes to driving. However, perfectionism is not desirable because, regardless of our stature or accomplishments, mistakes and errors help us grow. Acknowledging them also determines what type of people we are. A Specialist Physician and well-accomplished Doctor named Shahista Khan shared a silly moment she experienced while driving to a Johannesburg petrol station.

Dr Shahista Khan posted a video on her TikTok sharing how she mistook an arrestor bed for a shortcut. She took the sandy dirt road to get to the petrol station quicker and quickly realised her mistake when her car began to sink. The Arrive Alive website states: "A definition found on the internet describes an arrestor bed as “an area of a special material designed to stop a runaway vehicle. Arrestor beds include engineered materials, arrestor systems, and crushable concrete used to stop aircraft that overrun runways. Runaway truck ramps on highways. Railway safety sidings.” She was forced to call a tow truck when she realised her mistake. However, her response was more amusing than tragic. Khan decided to admit her mistake on TikTok, and if that is not an admirable trait, then we are at a loss. Watch as she shares her silliness on the video, courtesy of TikTok.

Here are some of the comments from the video: "Atleast u acknowledged you made a mistake. We all learn from that." she replied: " Always I live to laugh at myself. "

" "Did you not learn about arrestor beds in physics?" she replied: " Never hey not even once did they use this example."

"You are amazing at saving lives ... who cares about a wrong turn! #bestspecialistphysicianEVER!"

"Did you even try to get through the shortcut before calling the tow truck?" to which she responded: "Yes, till the wheels were spinning and I was stuck on a pile of small round gravel." Her ability to see the light and positivity through living and learning is commendable.

Image Courtesy of TikTok