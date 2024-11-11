 Pressure to provide: Why do men go through it?
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu

The pressure to provide can be overwhelming, and many men don’t speak out about it.

Men's mental health
iStock

Financial stress, as defined by the Financial Health Institute, is a state triggered by money-related challenges, often creating feelings of worry or scarcity.

This pressure affects everyone, regardless of gender, though men may particularly feel the need for financial success as a key to relationships and personal worth.

Unchecked financial stress can negatively impact nearly every area of life. Studies show a strong link between stress and risks like heart attacks and strokes.

Financial stress specifically can lead to anxiety and depression, affecting mental well-being and daily life.

Financial stress can bring on anxiety, marked by intense worry, a racing heart, and difficulty breathing. It may drive people to engage in risky behaviours or obsessive thinking about money. 

Depression is another common response which goes beyond sadness. Depression can drain energy, disrupt sleep, and make everyday tasks feel impossible, often causing people to neglect self-care and feel stuck.

Financial stress often intersects with societal expectations to “provide”, leading many to feel resentful or isolated. This pressure doesn’t just mean earning more; it includes paying off debt and meeting societal markers of success.

When this pressure becomes overwhelming, it can damage relationships, job satisfaction, and self-worth.

Finding relief is possible. Online therapy, peer support and financial guidance are powerful tools to help manage stress and improve quality of life.

These supports can be essential steps toward reclaiming balance and finding peace amidst financial challenges, according to Better Help.

Image courtesy of iStock

