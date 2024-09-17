Another potato gate dilemma! This time, it's jacket potatoes

How long would you queue for a jacket potato?

A new viral potato craze has foodies in a chokehold! Spud (jacket potato) food trucks are attracting lines longer than South African Home Affairs. With videos racking up millions of views, users have taken to their kitchens to turn the decadent images into reality.

From tuna and cheese to beans and mint, the combinations are endless. While there has been mixed reactions towards these creations, one thing is certain - people are desperate to get their hands on the hot potatoes!

