Another potato gate dilemma! This time, it's jacket potatoes
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
These Spuds are taking over the net. Can you believe it?
How long would you queue for a jacket potato?
A new viral potato craze has foodies in a chokehold! Spud (jacket potato) food trucks are attracting lines longer than South African Home Affairs. With videos racking up millions of views, users have taken to their kitchens to turn the decadent images into reality.
From tuna and cheese to beans and mint, the combinations are endless. While there has been mixed reactions towards these creations, one thing is certain - people are desperate to get their hands on the hot potatoes!
Take a look at these mouth-watering meals:
@thespudbrothers Garlic butter and cheese #spud #jacketpotato #spudbros #food ♬ original sound - spudbros
@spudarmy Another 3B from yesterday. #spudman #tamworth #spudarmy #bakedpotato #jacketpotato ♬ original sound - spudman
@thespudbrothers The greatest spud! #spudbros #potato #preston #jacketpotato ♬ The Greatest Spuds On Earth - Creator Universe & Spud Bros
As captured in the videos posted to TikTok, the world is in a potato frenzy. "This is the new potato gate," shares Stacey Norman.
While many South Africans are concerned by the unique toppings, we can't help but wonder when this will hit the shores of KZN. Stay tuned.
Image courtesy of ECR
These Spuds are taking over the net. Can you believe it?
